close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 11, 2021

Inaugural KRGC: Handgun Shooting Championship today

Sports

AFP
April 11, 2021

KARACHI: The inaugural edition of the KRGC Handgun Shooting Championship will be held under the auspices of Karachi Rifles and Guns Club on Sunday (today) here at Airman Club, Korangi Creek.

The competitions to be held in the tournament are seniors, amateur and under-18.

KRGC President Sohail Ahmed said that the championship is limited to those members of KRGC, who have their own licensed weapons.

Latest News

More From Sports