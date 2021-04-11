U19 tour of Bangladesh put off

LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 tour to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.

The Pakistan under-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on Sunday (today) for one four-day and five 50-overs matches. After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of the month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for April 17.

However, since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan under-19s tour.

Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh. The training camp taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium has now concluded.