Top Pak wrestlers to flex muscles in Tokyo qualifiers in Almaty today

KARACHI: Eying Olympics berths Pakistan’s top wrestlers will be put to a real test on Sunday (today) when they flex their muscles in the Tokyo Olympics Asian Qualifying round in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The country’s seasoned wrestler Mohammad Inam, Haroon Abid and Mohammad Bilal will fight in their respective weight categories.

Inam, having got loads of international medals for Pakistan, has been drawn with the most dangerous grappler and the 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medallist Magomed Idrisovitch Ibragimov of Uzbekistan in the 97 kilogramme quarter-finals.

The 35-year old Uzbek has been a crucial wrestler for Uzbekistan over the years, having won two golds in the Asian Championships and bronze in the 2018 Indonesia Asian Games.

“Yes, Inam’s opponent is very tough,” Pakistan Wrestling Federation’s (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Saturday.

In the continental qualifiers, the top two in each weight will make it to the Olympics. It means Inam will have to win two fights in a row to qualify for Olympics. Mohammad Bilal, Inam’s cousin and a dangerous young wrestler, seems to be the main hope of the country in this event.

Bilal, the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, has been drawn with Bekbolot Myrzanazar Uulu of Kyrgyzstan in the 57 kg quarter-finals. Bekbolot is the 2020 Asian Championship bronze medallist.

“Yes, Bilal is the main hope. I am confident he will pull off some good results. If he manages two straight wins he will grab an Olympics seat. I hope he does,” Arshad said.

Haroon Abid, who is yet to get any international experience at the senior level, will face Lkhagereh Munkhtur of Mongolia in the 125kg. It will have to be seen how Japan-groomed wrestler and nephew of Jahara will show his talent at the biggest stage.

After missing the crucial 2019 World Championship (six Olympics seats in each weight) due to financial issues, Pakistani wrestlers will be pressing for Tokyo Olympics berths for the first time. After the continental qualifiers, Bulgaria will host the World Qualifying round from May 6-9 in Sofia, and there too Pakistan aims to send Bilal and Haroon.

Two wrestlers in each weight will make it to the Olympics from Bulgaria.

Pakistan’s trio, who are featuring in the Asian qualifying round in Almaty, will also take part in the Asian Championship to be held at the same city from April 13-18. The Asian Championship is not part of the Olympic Games qualifiers.

Because of no state support national grapplers failed to get standard training for the continental qualifiers. Arshad said Pakistan is laden with loads of wrestling talent and the country can win Olympics medals in future with the government support. “Ten years ago India was also not that good but its government put a lot of money into this sport and we now see India is doing wonders in the sport around the world,” Arshad said.

“If state funds Rs30 million in the first year and Rs50 million in the second year ahead of the next Olympics then I can guarantee you that we will not only qualify but will claim medals,” Arshad said.

“What we need is consistent effort and it can only be done if you have money. India is spending huge money on wrestling. India has left us behind because of the state patronage. I hope in the future the government will focus on supporting this game wholeheartedly,” Arshad said.

So far three shooters and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem have qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Melbourne-based equestrian Usman Khan also qualified in 2019 but his horse Azad Kashmir died last year and now he needs to clear two more hurdles to retain his Olympics seat. Similar is the case with Japan-based judoka Shah Hussain who needs to retain his continental quota.