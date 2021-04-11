close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

U19 tour of Bangladesh put off

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 11, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan under-19 tour to Bangladesh has been postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh which has caused the extension of a nationwide lockdown in the country.

The Pakistan under-19 team was originally scheduled to fly out to Dhaka from Lahore on Sunday (today) for one four-day and five 50-overs matches. After the Bangladesh government announced a nationwide lockdown at the beginning of the month, the departure of the team was rescheduled for April 17.

However, since the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh has not improved, the lockdown has been further extended by the Bangladesh government, causing an indefinite postponement of Pakistan under-19s tour.

Both cricket boards will now look for a new window for the tour when the situation improves in Bangladesh. The training camp taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium has now concluded.

Latest News

More From Sports