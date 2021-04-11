Taufeeq to head PVF development committee

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Taufeeq has been appointed as the chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) Development Committee and given the mandate to uplift game standards at all levels.

Ch Mohammad Yaqoob, chairman PVF, confirmed to 'The News' that the committee has been entrusted with the powers to look for ways and means to uplift the standard of the game and to introduce innovations helping volleyball to become one of the most popular sports in the country.

“The PVF in consultation with the stakeholders constituted a Development Committee headed by Taufeeq Ahmad to kickstart the efforts to make volleyball one of the most popular sports,” Yaqoob said.

Taufeeq has been successfully looking after the POF sports facilities that are considered among the best in the country.

The PVF Development Committee consists of Muhammad Taufeeq (Chairman-Director POF Sports Board), Shamsa Hashmi (Vice President, PVFP: Saeed Ahmad Khan (Member-coach); Sardar Muhammad Nawaz (Member Vice President, PVF and President, AJK Volleyball Association).

The committee is to make all possible efforts for the development of volleyball in the country by popularising the sport in rural and urban areas of the country; to study models of countries which have raised their international ranking; and to use media including social media for making volleyball a popular and modern sport.