Coca-Cola, Rizq to distribute meals

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
News Desk
Karachi: Coca-Cola joins hands with Rizq to share meals with Pakistanis who need them the most, a statement said.
The partnership begins in Ramazan and extends well beyond the holy month aimed to make Pakistan more food secure.
The pledge is to sponsor a free meal for every Coca-Cola product sold in the market during Ramadan – share a Coke, share a meal. The initiative is part of a multi-faceted food donation campaign inviting everyone to celebrate the idea of togetherness, giving and solidarity.