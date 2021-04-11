Coca-Cola, Rizq to distribute meals

News Desk

Karachi: Coca-Cola joins hands with Rizq to share meals with Pakistanis who need them the most, a statement said.

The partnership begins in Ramazan and extends well beyond the holy month aimed to make Pakistan more food secure.

The pledge is to sponsor a free meal for every Coca-Cola product sold in the market during Ramadan – share a Coke, share a meal. The initiative is part of a multi-faceted food donation campaign inviting everyone to celebrate the idea of togetherness, giving and solidarity.