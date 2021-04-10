LALAMUSA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Amir Shahzad Friday said ten Sasta Ramazan Bazaars would be made functional from today (Friday). Addressing a meeting held in connection with setting up of Sasta Bazaars in the district, the DC said all arrangements had been made regarding the setting up of Ramadan Bazaars at GT Road Lalamusa, Dinga, GT Road of tehsil Kharian, Shah Jahangir Road, Model Bazaar, Railway Road, and other places.