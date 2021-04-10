FM meets soldiers wounded in war

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited the Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM), Rawalpindi, on Friday.

The foreign minister met soldiers wounded in war, inquired their well-being and was given a briefing on the role and contributions of the AFIRM.

The AFIRM is a premier rehabilitating institute for the war-wounded soldiers who have sacrificed their limbs during various military operations. This state of the art facility provides services to both military and civilians affected by accidents, calamities, violence and improvised explosive devices.

Qureshi said the whole nation takes pride in country’s armed forces and acknowledges their achievements and sacrifices. He appreciated the high morale of soldiers and paid tribute for their contributions to peace and stability in the region. Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar was present on the occasion.