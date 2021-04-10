Pakistani Hindus’ killing in India: Victims’ families for sharing probe report with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The family members of Pakistani Hindus killed in India last year have demanded the Indian government to share their investigation report immediately with Pakistan.The grieved family members held a demonstration outside the Indian High Commission here and condemned the killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur city of India. Addressing the protesters, Secretary General of All Pakistan Hindu Panchayat Council Aum Prakash Narain said even Hindus are unsafe in Narendra Modi’s India. He said India is constantly causing bloodshed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir by killing innocent civilians.

He said India claims to be a democratic country but the factual position is totally opposite. The Hindu community leader also urged the United Nations and other international organizations to hold a probe into the incident. Kamran Ali, focal person of Interfaith Harmony, said the minority communities in Pakistan feel completely free.