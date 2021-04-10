PPP asks PM to apologise for remarks about rape cases

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday strongly condemned a recent statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about increase in rape cases and reasons thereof and demanded an apology from him.

“The Pakistan People Party demands an apology from Imran Khan for his statement which had hurt people in Pakistan and around the world as his statement is not only condemnable but has also caused us great embarrassment at the international level,” said Secretary Information PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri said in a statement on Friday.

Shazia said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s irrepressible statement had enraged the people of Pakistan and poured salt over the wounds of innocent victims of rape crimes and their families.

She said Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also taken serious notice of such an irresponsible and insensitive statement by the country’s premier.

“Imran Niazi has done enough damage to the country’s economy and now he is acting as a rape apologist,” Marri said.

Shazia said minors as young as 4 and 5 years of age were being raped in the country and such barbarianism was being justified by the Prime Minister himself.