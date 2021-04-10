Tareen removal to eliminate party: PTI MPA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf MPA Abdul Haye Dasti has said that 21 members from National Assembly and Provincial Assembly are of the view that a conspiracy is being hatched to weaken the party and we want to warn the prime minister against this.

The PTI MP said this while talking in Geo News programme ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ on Friday.

He said the PTI will be eliminated if Jahangir Tareen removed from the party. Anyone who is sincere with the party, will stand with Jahangir Tareen. Who is Shahzad Akbar? New faces who keep joining the party are the main cause of its destruction. There are more MPs ready to join us and many are ready to do it, he added. “We want to inform the PM Khan about the reality.”

Dasti was hopeful about the early meeting between Jahangir Tareen and Imran Khan. Tareen will present his own views regarding the current scenario,” he said. “We, members of assemblies, are giving application with signatures to the prime minister to seek time for meeting with Tareen. In case the prime minister did not meet us we keep doing our work. The country is not heading towards right direction. There is no good governance,” he claimed.