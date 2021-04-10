Uzbekistan invites Imran, Modi, others for summit in July

ISLAMABAD: Uzbekistan has invited Prime Minister Imran Khan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders in Central Asia for an International connectivity summit on 15th-16th July. The summit is scheduled to take place in the Uzbek capital Tashkent, Indian media reported.

The International conference, namely ‘Central Asia and South Asia regional connectivity: Challenges and opportunities’, is being organised which is the initiative of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The summit will have three common themes of discussion, which are Economic, Cultural, security and aims to refresh historical ties. Leaders and representatives of Russia, Iran, China, the US, and the European UNion will be invited to the summit.