Duke of Edinburgh passes away at 99

LONDON: Prince Philip, the longest serving royal consort in British history who was a constant presence at Queen Elizabeth II’s side for decades, died on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is a profound loss for the 94-year-old monarch, who once described him as her “strength and stay all these years”.

Queen Elizabeth announced his passing “with deep sorrow” after he died peacefully in the morning at Windsor Castle, west of London, the palace said in a statement.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement said.

The outspoken former navy commander devoted much of his life as the queen’s husband to charity work — but was notorious for numerous gaffes, some of them causing offence.

He was admitted to hospital on February 16, and went home after a month during which he was treated for a pre-existing heart condition and an infection.

Announcing his death, BBC television played the national anthem over a picture of Philip in his prime, dressed in military dress uniform.

Flags were lowered to half-mast on royal and government buildings and a notice announcing his death pinned to the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said outside 10 Downing Street.

Johnson said Philip had “earned the affection of generations” at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world after first serving in the Royal Navy and then over nearly eight decades beside the queen.

Prior to this year’s crisis over relations with the queen’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the monarchy had to weather the 1997 death in a car crash of Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

Philip retired from public duties in 2017 at the age of 96 and died just before his 100th birthday in June — a milestone that for Britons is typically marked with a congratulatory message from the queen, who is now Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

The couple, who celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November, had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle, west of London, because their age put them at heightened risk from Covid-19.