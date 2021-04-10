close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
April 10, 2021

Meeting of Juvenile Mobile Units held

April 10, 2021

PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Special Juvenile Mobile Units was held here on Friday to discuss the steps taken by the police to ensure basic rights to juveniles at police stations.

The meeting was chaired by SSP Operations Yasir Afridi while former acting IGP Syed Akhtar Ali Shah addressed the participants as a special guest.

