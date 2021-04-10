Body enhances prices of several commodities

MANSEHRA: District price control and review committee has enhanced prices of the essential commodities amid an uproar created by the office-bearers of the butchers’ association after it didn’t increase rates of beef here on Friday.

“The traders could receive Rs5 to Rs7 profit on pulses and other essential commodities as compared to prices set by the wholesale markets in Rawalpindi,” Maqboolur Rehman, the additional deputy commissioner, told the meeting attended among others by representatives of traders, butchers and consumers. Led by the president Mohammad Waseem, the butchers raised on their seats and created hue and cry following the price committee didn’t bother on their demands to enhance the beef rates.