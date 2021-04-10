tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A few days ago, a two-year-old boy fell in an open manhole and died. He was the resident of Azizabad Colony, Dadu. Killer manholes have been claiming the lives of children for many months now. Last year, in June, a boy fell into a manhole and died. The municipal authorities should ensure that all manholes are covered.
Fahad Rind
Johi