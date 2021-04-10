close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 10, 2021

Act now

Newspost

 
April 10, 2021

A few days ago, a two-year-old boy fell in an open manhole and died. He was the resident of Azizabad Colony, Dadu. Killer manholes have been claiming the lives of children for many months now. Last year, in June, a boy fell into a manhole and died. The municipal authorities should ensure that all manholes are covered.

Fahad Rind

Johi

Latest News

More From Newspost