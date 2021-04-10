close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Saving our children

Newspost

 
The ever-increasing number of child sexual abuse cases has raised doubts about the government’s willingness to deal with the issue. There have been many cases where a child is sexually abused by his/her relative or a family member. Places like mosques and schools are also not safe for a majority of children. The reason for an increase in this horrific crime is the state’s non-serious attitude.

Farooque Panhwar

Sukkur

