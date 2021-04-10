War of words

Pakistan has been plunged into the economic quagmire by power-hungry politicians. Today, every political party blames each other for this mess. Our political leaders need to realise that our country cannot progress without a stable economy. At present, they are mostly interested in making fun of each other. A few days ago, a senior member of the PML-N passed sarcastic comments on the chairperson of the PPP. In return, PPP leaders made a comment on the leadership style of Maryam Nawaz.

These leaders have learned no lesson from their past mistakes. They always raise the slogan of democracy but don’t follow the principles of democracy. The present tug of war between the ruling party and the PDM – and between the PDM and the PPP – is not good for the future of Pakistan.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad