Seven Kashmiri youths killed by Indian troops in two days

ISLAMABAD: Two more Kashmiri men were killed by Indian occupation forces in an operation in the Pulwama district of held Kashmir on Friday, as violence in the disputed territory continued for a second day. Friday’s killings raised the two-day death toll of Kashmiris to seven.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the two men were killed by Indian troops during a brutal cordon and search operation at the Naibugh area of the district. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in.

The identity of the slain men is yet to be ascertained, occupation officials told reporters. In an earlier operation, Indian troops killed five youths in Jan Mohalla of Shopian district.

Meanwhile, posters have appeared in the disputed territory pledging to continue the freedom struggle till success is achieved. The posters, pasted by Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party in different areas of the territory, also said the struggle will continue until the implementation of United Nations’ resolutions and until India repeals its decision of August 5, 2019. The posters also called for preserving the identity and disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir. Demanding the restoration of the special status of the held Kashmir, the posters said that India cannot change the disputed status of the territory through its unilateral measures.