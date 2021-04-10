Coronavirus deaths top 100 for 4th straight day: NCOC

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s coronavirus fatalities exceeded 100 for the fourth consecutive day on Friday while infections hovered above 5,300 as the country continued to grapple with a surging case load that was showing no sign of abating.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), active cases rose to 69,811 after 5,312 more people tested Covid positive, while 105 people lost their lives. A total of 710,829 cases have been detected so far and 15,229 deaths.

As of Friday, at least 4,787 people were admitted in hospitals with Covid across the country, as the number of patients on ventilators exceeded the 500 mark. There were 509 ventilators occupied across Pakistan.

The most vents were occupied in Gujranwala, 88 per cent, followed by Multan 81 per cent, Lahore 79 per cent and Bahawalpur 68 per cent. Gujranwala was also leading in oxygen beds occupancy with 85 per cent, followed by Peshawar 84 per cent, Gujrat 80 per cent and Rawalpindi 64 per cent.

Meanwhile, another doctor died of the infection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. A report from the Provincial Doctors Association named the victim as Dr Ameer Sultan, the former district health officer of Buner and ex-medical superintendent of Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat. He was on a ventilator at the Saidu Sharif Hospital for the past week. With his death, the number of doctors to have died from Covid-19 reached 52 in the province.

The increasing case load in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has led to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital to raise the number of beds for Covid patients, a spokesman said. He said the number of coronavirus patients increased to 303 at the hospital, after which the number of beds were raised to 350. There were 22 Covid patients in intensive care there.

He said: “The people’s negligence in following proper SOPs against the virus is causing an increase in the number of coronavirus patients and making provision of services difficult for the hospitals.”