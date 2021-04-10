Tribes launch protest against Kolai-Palas new HQs

MANSEHRA: The various tribes of Kolai have started marching on the Sair Ghaziabad area in pursuance of a decision made by a jirga earlier this week to expel the district administration out of it.

“Hundreds and thousands of people have started marching towards the Sair Ghaziabad and would stage a sit-in there until the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government restores the previous notification of the district headquarters,” Haji Amirzada, a former tehsil nazim, told reporters in Kolai on Friday.

The people from Kolai, Batara and Mera Madakhel areas started marching on Sair Ghaziabad after offering Friday prayers and they would reach there on Saturday. “We warn the district administration to leave the Sair Ghaziabad, the so-called district headquarters, or else entire responsibility for any untoward incident would rest with the deputy commissioner ,” Qazi Saifullah, a local elder, told protesters.’

He said that former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak had notified Batara area as district headquarters of the newly created Kolai-Palas district in 2017 but sitting Chief Minister Mahmood Khan annulled the previous notification and declared the Sair Ghaziabad as new district headquarters in 2019 which, he said, was unacceptable to them.