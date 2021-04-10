Three years enough for govt to prove abilities: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has said three-year time is more than enough for a government to at least prove its abilities and demonstrate vision but the government has nothing to show to its credit, except the continuation and multiplication of anti-people policies of the previous regimes dictated by IMF.

Talking to his party workers on Friday, Siraj challenged the rulers to bring it on record if they did anything for public welfare after coming in power in 2018. He said the government only added to the miseries of the people and the COVID-19 threat to the nation was on top of it.

The government, he said, should keep in mind that it could not pass time by deceiving the masses. He said the general public was fed up and not ready to give the rulers more time if it did not improve its way of governance. He said the health and education sectors of the KP were deteriorating with every day passing and millions of people had gone below the poverty line in past couple of years. He said thousands of youths were jobless and desperate.

Siraj said that the JI would launch a powerful movement against the government and the IMF if the rulers accepted and implemented anti-poor policies of the international lender. He said the interest-based economy, feudal lords, imperialists and mafias were responsible for the problems of the country. He said the JI could put the country on track if voted to power.