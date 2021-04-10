PML-N sets up election cell

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has set up an election cell to monitor by-polls in Daska (NA-75).

The election cell was established in party’s Model Town office here Friday. Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz Sharif will monitor the election himself. Complaints and legal matters related to by-elections will be dealt with immediately through the election cell.

Resolution in PA over inflation: A PML-N MPA has submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat, expressing concern over the rise in the prices of essential food items just before the arrival of Ramazan.

The text of the resolution submitted on Friday by PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt said that the prices of fruits, vegetables, pulses, ghee and chicken have gone up by Rs50 to Rs100. It added that continuous increase in petrol, electricity and gas prices has already made the life difficult for the common man. Inflation has sounded alarm bells for the fasting people even before Ramazan, she said.

In the resolution, she said profiteers and big sellers were charging exorbitant rates from innocent customers. She demanded the Punjab government take immediate and emergency measures to control inflation.