Governor Chaudhry Sarwar issues Ord to regulate housing schemes

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar issued an ordinance on Friday for setting up of a commission to regulate housing schemes in the province and take strict action against illegal housing schemes.

Talking to the media later, the Punjab governor said that illegal housing schemes would not be tolerated in any circumstances, and immediate and strict measures would be taken against them.

The ordinance said that a commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan would be constituted to take action against illegal housing schemes in Punjab. A town planner with 20 years of national and international experience, a civil engineer with 20 years of experience, a lawyer and an environmentalist with national and international experience will also be members of the commission.

At the same time, the commission will be able to get the services of an expert from any relevant public or private sector. The ordinance said that any housing scheme which does not comply with the legal requirements will be punished by 2 per cent of the land as a penalty and if the housing scheme is set up without parks and open spaces, the commission will be able to impose a penalty of two times of the value of deficit land as per residential value.

In case of non-allocation of space for the cemetery, the commission will be authorised to impose a penalty of two times of the deficit land as per residential value and at the same time, housing scheme will be bound to purchase and allocate space for the cemetery within a radius of 5 km.

According to the ordinance, the commission will be able to charge three times of the value of deficit land of the said housing scheme as a penalty for lack of space allotted

for the public and if a housing scheme does not meet the required standards for road construction to link to the main road, three times of the value of deficit land as per applicable residential valuation table will also be levied as a penalty.

If the required standard of roads is not maintained even within the housing scheme, the housing scheme will have to pay two times of the value of deficit land as per applicable residential valuation table as a penalty.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that with the establishment of the commission, immediate and strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and those who robbed the people by creating illegal housing schemes would not be able to escape the punishment as per the law. The government will ensure transparency and merit and protect the interests of the people, he added.