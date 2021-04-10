Biden aims $1.5 tn budget at health, education, social services

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday unveiled a more than $1.5 trillion budget proposal that would see US health, education and social service spending eclipse defence, in a reversal of his predecessor’s policies.
The discretionary spending request for fiscal year 2022 would allocate $769.4 billion to non-defense programs, more than the $753 billion apportioned for defense spending, which was prioritized under Donald Trump but only slightly increased under Biden’s proposal.
The Biden administration characterized the increase in non-defence spending as necessary to help the country recover from the Covid-19 downturn and create a more equitable economy in the years ahead. "The President’s funding request makes things fairer," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.