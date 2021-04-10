Rioters in Ireland ignore latest pleas for calm

BELFAST: Britain on Friday renewed appeals for calm after police in Northern Ireland faced another barrage of petrol bombs and rocks overnight in an ongoing week of violence.

The worst unrest of recent years in the UK-ruled province has mainly stemmed from its unionist community, angry over apparent economic dislocation due to Brexit and existing tensions with pro-Irish nationalist communities. But Thursday night saw riot police on the nationalist side of divided Belfast pelted with projectiles as they tried to prevent a crowd moving towards pro-UK unionists, an AFP journalist saw.

"There is no role for violence to resolve these issues," Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the morning after, noting that parties from all sections of Northern Ireland had come together to denounce the unrest. "We need to make sure that people are talking -- but not through violence," he told Sky News.