Russian court orders tighter laws to stem domestic violence

MOSCOW: Russia’s constitutional court on Friday ordered stronger laws to punish repeat domestic violence offenders, saying both the penalties as well as protection for victims were insufficient.

Activists have been lobbying for stricter legislation and measures to prevent domestic violence, which has been rampant in Russia for years. The ruling follows an appeal filed by a woman who was "systematically" beaten by her brother. He was found guilty of committing multiple offences but only served 100 hours of community service in 2019. According to activists, nearly 16.5 million women in Russia suffer domestic violence every year.

The court said the law "does not comply with the constitution" and ordered lawmakers to amend the criminal code. It also ruled that a compensation package for domestic violence victims should be established until the revised legislation comes into force. Russia in 2017 decriminalised certain forms of domestic violence, classifying them as an administrative offence and not a crime.