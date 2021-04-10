Pollock advises young batsmen to follow Babarv

LAHORE: Former South African pace legend Shaun Pollock has suggested young batters to copy Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam’s technique if they are looking for inspiration.

The 47-year-old Pollock said Babar has the technique to excel in various conditions. “His demeanor when he goes to the crease, he seems so relaxed and it seems that he has got his game plan sorted out. He is not a very old individual so he is going to get better as the years go on,” Pollock said in the 31st episode of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Podcast.

“The technique that he has got, I have been really impressed. I mean, I see I hear that if a youngster is looking to copy a technique, you can’t go far from Babar Azam,” Pollock added.

“He gets into a relaxed position and he gives himself the best chances to be effective in all conditions, whether it’s slower or bouncier, fast or seaming; he has got such a good technique that he is going to stand the test of time,” he maintained.

Pollock was impressed with the way Green-shirts adjusted to the South African conditions and won the ODI series.

“I’ve been impressed. The top order is quite heavy and they have been fantastic. I like Rizwan, he didn’t fire in this series. I think they need to find out someone in middle-order that can be a finisher,” he added.