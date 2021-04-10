Kenya starts vaccinating Olympic athletes

NAIROBI: Kenya on Thursday started vaccinating its Olympic athletes against Covid-19, paving the way to compete in the Tokyo Games.

All the 75 athletes in the Olympic team bubble at Nairobi’s Kasarani stadium were vaccinated on Thursday, in an exercise which will also cover the Paralympic teams, rugby sevens and the officials working with Kenya Safari Rally preparations.

“It’s critical that the athletes are vaccinated against Covid 19. We are now waiting for the current lockdown to end so that the athletes can race in competitive team events,” National Olympic Committee of Kenya general secretary Francis Mutuku told AFP.