Cavani undecided over future at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

LONDON: Edinson Cavani remains unsure about his Manchester United future beyond the end of the Premier League season, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international arrived at Old Trafford as a free agent in October on a deal until the end of the campaign with the option of a further year.

Unlike most extension clauses it has to be agreed by both parties before it can be triggered and there is speculation that Cavani could move to Argentine giants Boca Juniors.