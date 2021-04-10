De Bromhead chases Grand National-Gold Cup double

LONDON: Henry de Bromhead has the Cheltenham Gold Cup trophy sitting in pride of place in his kitchen but will not tempt fate and imagine the Grand National prize will be beside it on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Irishman has three runners in Saturday’s race at Aintree including Minella Times, the ride of Rachael Blackmore, who helped him rip up the record books at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

He told AFP he was still “pinching himself” after becoming the first trainer to win the “Holy Trinity” at the event in southwest England.