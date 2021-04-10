Noor Ul Amin re-elected as PSA president

LAHORE: The Punjab Squash Association (PSA) re-elected Noor Ul Amin Mengal as its President and Tariq Saddiq Malik as Secretary here Friday in an extraordinary general council meeting (GCM).

An official of the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said on Friday that the elections were conducted by the PSA as per their constitution under the supervision of PSF, which were observed by Mr Anees from Sports Board Punjab and Group Captain Tahir Sultan from PSF.

The election commission comprised PSF Senior Vice President Adnan Asad, SQL Saleem and Imran of Sindh Squash Association.

The extraordinary meeting of PSA was also attended by former PSA President Dr Nadeem Mukhtar, Imran Mukhtar, Omar Saeed, Sheeraz Saleem, Tariq Farooq Rana, Tariq Saddiq Malik, Rizwan Zahoor of Lahore Zone, Rao Bashir Ahmad of Sahiwal Zone, Naeem Dastagir Khan, Dr Mughees Ameen, Rehan Ahmad of DG Khan Zone, Tariq Awan of Sargodha Zone, Dr Eraj Farid Malik of Multan Zone and Zulfiqar Khan of Gujranwala Zone.

The re-elected office-bearers for the next four-year term are Noor Ul Amin Mengal (President), Sheraz Saleem (Senior Vice President), Imran Mukhtar Chaudhry, Omer Masud, Tania Malik, Jamshed Fakhri, Haider Aziz Sheikh (Vice Presidents), Tariq Saddiq Malik (Secretary) and Rizwan Zahoor (Treasurer).

Captain Tahir Sultan congratulated all the re-elected office-bearers and hoped that they will put in collective efforts in promoting squash in Punjab and hunt and groom the budding talent to provide Pakistan future squash stars.