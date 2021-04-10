Hafeez ready to play ODIs too, if needed

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Hafeez, who would become the second Pakistan batsman to make his 100th T20 International appearance in today’s (Saturday) match against South Africa, Friday said that he wanted to make this occasion count.

At the same time, the veteran white-ball player has offered his services to fill the apparent middle-order vacuum in the One-Day cricket.

In a virtual media talk from South Africa, Hafeez said that it would be an honour for him to complete 100th T20 match.

“Since playing for Pakistan in first T20 match almost fifteen years back in Bristol (2006), I have been part of the Pakistan team. All these years, I thoroughly enjoyed my association with the team. It has been great honour for me to represent the country for so long. More importantly, I have no hesitation in admitting that my performance in all the formats has justified my selection. Now when I am playing my 100th T20I, I want to make the occasion count the same way as I have been doing in recent past.”

Hafeez did not feel hesitant to announce that he wanted to contribute to Pakistan in One-Day cricket also.

“There have been talks regarding Pakistan’s ODI problems, especially the middle-order’s failure. I have already said goodbye to Test cricket. When it comes to white-ball cricket, I am available for the both formats as I think I am capable of delivering in the two formats. I always put the country’s prestige in the highest esteem. I am fulfilling all the requirements of ODI cricket i.e. fitness and form. The moment I would feel that my days are over, I will quit without hanging on unnecessarily.”

The batsman added that there was nothing to say anything on the mindset of those handling the selection matters for ODIs.

“I can only say that I am fully capable of delivering in limited-overs cricket.”

On the forthcoming series, Hafeez said that he was keenly looking forward to it.

“Definitely being part of the team, we want to carry forward the momentum after winning the ODI series. We have a good opportunity to stamp our authority in T20 cricket mainly because we have been playing some of the best cricket recently. After winning the series in Pakistan we continued with the same vein and emerged victorious in the ODI series. Now when our morale is high we want to carry forward that into T20 series. Having said that I would make it clear that no team in the world is easy especially at their home.”

Hafeez added that he always wanted to contribute to Pakistan’s win.

“The victory for the country and my contribution in that is of prime importance for me.”

When asked about Fakhar Zaman’s statement that Hafeez’s gifted bat worked wonders for him, he said it was not the bat but the man behind the bat who really matters.

“Since Fakhar’s statement I have received many calls for the same blade and I think I have to raise a factory. Fakhar has been exceptional and so is our top-order. Fakhar needed to be praised and not the bat. I will also thank Shoaib Malik for his remarks for me. He is a quality player who always try to make the best use of his abilities.”

On Sharjeel Khan’s inclusion and his earlier stance not to include tainted cricketers in the team, Hafeez said that was his principle stand.

“I still believe in that but I am no one when it comes to the selection of the team.”

Hafeez added that he was ready to play his role as a bowler also. “I am available to bowl anytime. I am four overs bowler in T20 and if given the opportunity can bowl ten overs in ODI.”