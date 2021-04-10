Two bodies found in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: Two bodies, including of a toddler, have been recovered in Jacobabad. Reports said the body of a three-year-old girl, identified as Tayyaba, d/o Wazeer Korai, was recovered from a drain in ADC Colony, Jacobabad. People shifted the body to a hospital. The residents started a protest against the Jacobabad Municipal Corporation and demanded registration of an FIR due criminal negligence.

In another incident of similar nature, the body of a transgender, identified as Anil Kumar, was recovered from his house in Sharif Colony of Jacobabad. The police shifted the body to JIMS for medico-legal formalities, suspecting that some unidentified assailants had shot the victim dead and then managed to escape from the spot. Meanwhile, Ram Chand, brother of the deceased, said his brother had no enmity with anyone.