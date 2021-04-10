Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE: Dry weather was observed in the City here Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while partly cloudy in upper parts. Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi and Chor where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 34.2°C and minimum was 17°C.