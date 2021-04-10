Disabled persons seek four percent quota in govt jobs

PESHAWAR: The disabled persons staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Friday asking the government for four percent quota in government services.

Led by their president Irshad Afridi, the participants carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands called for specifying quota in government jobs. The speakers deplored the government was not honouring directives of the Supreme Court to provide four percent quota in government jobs.

They said the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also announced to increase two percent quota to four percent but the government has yet to materialize the announcement. They said they would expand the protest if the government did not accept their demands.