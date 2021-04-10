close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Case registered against 15 including PTI UC chairman

April 10, 2021

DASKA: The Sadder police have registered a case against 15 people including a former UC chairman of PTI on charges of giving threats to their opponents. Former PML-N MPA Kassowal Noman and his workers went out for the election campaign. When they reached near Sangerwala, the accused Iqbal, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Waseem and their 10 accomplices intercepted them and slapped the former MPA.

