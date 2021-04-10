LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said changing the system is a hard task, and it takes time to accomplish that task in the face of status quo forces resisting all such efforts. However, he assured that the country was heading in the right direction.



Addressing the foundation-laying ceremony of the LDA City Naya Pakistan Housing Project here, he said the country was faced with a defining moment, though the ‘political mafias’ were trying to maintain the status quo. He called upon the country to "transform itself" if it was to meet the challenges of the 21st Century. He said the status quo did not want Pakistan to change for the better. He said that over the years, the country adopted a system where illegal gratification to get something accomplished had become a norm.

Replying to his critics who question his government's intention to establish a state in Pakistan similar to Riyasat-e-Madina, he said a war was continuing for implementation of the same law for the poor and rich. He regretted that political mafias were resisting the law and creating hurdles in the way of turning the country into a Riyasat-e-Madina like state. However, he warned that all the mafias would be dealt with sternly and they would be brought to book. He promised that all these mafias would be eliminated with the help of masses and society would be liberated from their influence and negative impact.

Emphasising the importance of the rule of law, he said: "You go to the developed world, such as the countries of Germany and the UK, there is no one above the law there.

"There is no privileged class there," he added. About other measures taken by the government for the poor, PM Imran said even developed countries were not providing universal health coverage to its citizens, but Pakistan aspired to do so. He said all citizens of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa had health insurance, which allowed them to get themselves treated for Rs1m free of charge.

"Punjab, the largest province in the country, has taken up the challenge to provide all of its citizens with the health insurance card by the end of this year," he added.

The prime minister thanked the courts for allowing the government to implement the foreclosure law, saying that because of it, the government could allow people to own houses on mortgage.

He said now, people from the lower income class such as mechanics, welders and others, could own their houses by paying instalments to banks. "Because of this [foreclosure law], banks can finance [loans for the people]," he said. "If this law is not there, banks would not finance loans," he said, adding that compared to the developed countries, Pakistan did not have a system of mortgage housing schemes.

"This means that those who do not have cash in hand, they can never buy their own houses," he said. Explaining the benefits of the mortgage agreement, he said people had to pay instalments instead of rent and in the end, become owners of their own homes.

He thanked the Lahore Development Authority and acknowledged the Punjab government for backing the authority in ensuring the scheme was launched for the low-income sector. "The LDA has brought about a lot of improvements in itself," he said.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure provision of sugar at the government fixed rate, and deal sternly with those causing inflation through hoarding and overcharging. He also ordered for pursuing an indiscriminate action against all those elements involved in the sugar scandal.

Earlier, speaking about the LDA Naya Pakistan Apartments, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the government was planning to build more than 35,000 apartments in Lahore for the poor. He lamented that no one in the past gave due attention to the issue.

Usman Buzdar said the past rulers built only their own palaces instead of providing shelter to the poor and giving them their own homes. He said the government was fulfilling its commitment of affording one’s own home and other commitments would also be met.

He said the government had made the project a priority for the LDA “and now we are in a position to turn PM’s vision of 5 million homes into reality. “This project is an important achievement towards the fulfilment of the promise”, he said and reiterated that Punjab had the honour to take lead in materialising the PM’s vision.

The CM said that 35,000 apartments would be constructed in the LDA City Housing Scheme at Mouza Halloki in Lahore by the LDA and the Pakistan Housing Development Authority. The foundation-stone had been laid to construct 4,000 flats in the first phase, and the applicants would be the owner of their homes in a short span of 1.5 years, he added.

He said 2,000 apartments would be given to citizens through Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and 2,000 would be given to the federal and Punjab government and the LDA employees with less than Rs50,000 salaries. The project is a public-friendly initiative as the applicants would have to pay 10 per cent down payment and the instalments would be paid in a period of 5 to 20 years.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran said that applications could be submitted through Bank of Punjab's online portal till 11pm on Monday, April 12 2021, and these applications could be submitted to any branch of Bank of Punjab till 5pm on Tuesday April 13, 2021.



