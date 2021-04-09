Clerics reject new law to control mosques, seminaries

LAHORE: Religious scholars and representatives of education boards of seminaries have rejected the law for evacuee properties aimed at putting seminaries and mosques under the direct government control.

The clerics have formed a platform under the name of Teheerk Tahaffuz Madaris-o-Masajid (TTMM) and warned that they would not accept any law made without consulting the clerics. Addressing a meeting, they warned the government of an agitation movement, saying no compromise would be made on the independence of seminaries and mosques.

The meeting was chaired by TTMM Patron Maulana Nazir Farooqi while prominent among those who addressed included Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith President Hafiz Maqsood Ahmad Makki. The meeting was represented by Tanzimul Madaris through Hafiz Ijaz Chaudhry, Wafaqul Madaris Arabia leader Qari Abdul Karim, Wafaqul Madaris Salafia leader Chaudhry Nazir Ahmad, Maulana Abdul Rehman Moavia, Maulana Khaliqur Rehman, Maulana Hasan Farooqi and others.

They said a consultative meeting of religious scholars from all over the country would be held in Lahore on Friday to chalk out a strategy to deal with the situation and devise a future line of action. The meeting threatened to stage a sit-in in front of the Parliament House if their demands are not met. They also criticised the government act to form new education boards for seminaries, saying that it is an attempt to control seminaries and their students.

Dr Atiq-ur-Rehman said the scholars of different schools of thought, leaders of religious parties and representatives of five boards of education of seminaries have devised a joint strategy to protest against the new Act and new education boards for seminaries.