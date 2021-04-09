200-bed hospital project launched in AJK

ISLAMABAD: A leading business family of the country has launched a mega project of 200-bed hospital in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Sardar Muhammad Tanvir Ilyas Khan, along with his family members and notable of the area, laid foundation stone of the hospital in his native village called Bangoin located in Rawalakot district. The foundation stone laying ceremony held on Thursday was attended by the ex-Azad Jammu and Kashmir president Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, former federal minister Chaudhry Shahbaz Hussain, Major General (R) Shaukat Sultan, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan and others. The Sardar Muhammad Tanvir Ilyas Khan family, which also developed the Centaurus Mall in the federal capital, will allocate Rs300 million for construction of the hospital while Rs10 million will be spent annually to run the health facility. "This is a gift for people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, particularly of my native town," Sardar Tanvir, while speaking on the occasion, said. He said that some of unprecedented welfare projects will be initiated in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in coming years.