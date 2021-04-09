47 polling stations in NA-75 declared sensitive

LAHORE: The Punjab government has declared 47 polling stations sensitive in the by-election to be held in NA-75, Daska.

The decision has been taken on the reports of the district administration, police and secret agencies. According to documents available with daily Jang, 21 of the polling stations declared sensitive are male, 10 female and 16 common. The registered voters at these polling stations are 70,121.

As many as 188 CCTV cameras have been installed at these polling stations. For security, 4,000 policemen and 1,048 Rangers will perform their duties. To maintain law and order, reserved police from Lahore and Gujranwala have been called in. Control rooms have been established at the Interior Department, the Chief Election Commissioner Punjab and the DC Office for live monitoring of the sensitive polling stations. A zone consisting of 90 polling stations will be looked after by an SP, 30 polling stations by a DSP and 15 polling stations by an SI/SHO.