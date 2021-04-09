Commanders discuss LoC, eastern border situation

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday, undertook a comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The highest forum of Pakistan Army expressed confidence in operational preparedness of the Army displayed during recently held formation exercises, the ISPR said. Top brass held a detailed discussion on situation along the eastern border and Line of Control (LoC) especially the environment post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGsMO of Pakistan and India in the last week of February.

Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination. Forum undertook a detailed review of security situation in newly merged districts of KP. The Corps Commanders Conference Forum reiterated the importance of energising early induction of civil administration and other Law Enforcement Agencies along with speedy implementation of development plan within these districts for their ultimate transition to civil administration in an earlier timeframe.

Forum expressed satisfaction over positive developments in Afghan Peace Process and efforts made thus far. Forum was also apprised about military engagements with friendly countries.

The conference also reviewed internal security situation including ongoing third wave of COVID-19 and reaffirmed resolve of armed forces to extend full support to civil administration in controlling the pandemic.