Ramzan Sugar Mills case: AC adjourns hearing against Shahbaz, his sons till April 21

LAHORE: An Accountability Court (AC) Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons, Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz, till April 21.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif before the court. Meanwhile, an application was moved before the court from Hamza Shahbaz, seeking one time exemption from personal appearance which was accepted by the court. The duty judge adjourned the hearing by April 21 without any development. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz, Chief Executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot.

The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction.