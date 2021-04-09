Sherpao regrets ANP decision to part ways with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Regretting the decision of the Awami National Party (ANP) of parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Sherpao has said the alliance came into being for fulfilment of the aspirations of people who are keen to get rid of the government.

In a brief chat with The News here on Thursday, Sherpao, who has served as KP chief minister and federal Interior minister, hoped that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) wouldn’t take any decision that could weaken the alliance. To a query, he said a PPP delegation visited him a couple of days ago and he made it clear that his party would go all out for the strengthening of the PDM since it was created to meet the desires of the masses who are fed up with the rulers who have cheated people and ruined the country. He said he has urged the PPP leadership to sort out internal disputes amicably as frictions in the ranks of the PDM could become a source of disappointment for people.

He said the PDM would continue to work for which it was created after marathon consultations. People have attached high hopes to the alliance. “The PDM leadership shall live up to the expectations of the masses and the alliance would become a force to be reckoned with for attaining the objective of its creation,” he said. The QWP leader said he has briefed PDM Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his contacts with PPP leaders. He prayed for early recovery of PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and pledged that the PDM would be in the field with fresh zeal after Maulana recovers.

He said the government doesn’t represent the wishes of people as it is a selected government. The government and its leaders have brought embracement for their selectors and immeasurable problems for the nation.

“It would be unfair towards the country to allow such dispensation to continue even for one single day. The PDM will not leave any stone unturned to consign the rulers to the dustbin of history,” he said.