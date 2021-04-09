close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
April 9, 2021

CIPCE great opportunity for Pak businessmen to attract Chinese market

BEIJING, April 8 (INP): China International Consumer Products Expo (CIPCE) that is a regular process will provide great opportunities to Pakistani businessmen to attract Chinese market.

Gwadar Pro quoting government officials reported on Thursday that the first CIPCE focuses on the strategy of expanding domestic demand, bases on the location advantages of Hainan Free Trade Port, and aims to connect domestic and international markets.

The officials stated this as China announced that it will hold such an expo in Haikou from May 7 to 10.

Around the construction of Hainan international tourism consumption center, the expo will not only provide exhibition and trading opportunities for consumer products from various countries to enter the Chinese market, but also create a platform for high-quality products from China and other countries to sell globally, said Shen Danyang, executive vice-governor of Hainan.

