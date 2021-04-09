‘Double-charge court decision doesn’t apply on varsities, boards’

KARACHI: The court decision regarding double charge did not apply on department boards and universities and a notification in this regard would be issued by the Sindh government soon, sources on Thursday claimed.

Sources close to Additional Chief Secretary Alum-ud-Din Blu told this scribe that the removal of double-charge officers in government universities and education boards in Sindh has created an administrative crisis as there is a severe shortage of officers and teachers have been given administrative responsibilities.

In most of the universities, the posts of Registrar, Controller of Examinations and important administrative posts are held by the teachers while in any of the Boards of Education there are no permanent secretaries and moderators of Examinations and other officers.

According to the sources, court decisions apply to civil servants while boards and universities do not fall under the category of civil servants but fall under the purview of public servants.