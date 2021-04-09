Consumers confidence on economy below global average

ISLAMABAD: The research company Ipsos in its recent survey on global consumer confidence index has revealed that the confidence of Pakistani consumers on the country’s economy has once again fallen below the global average.

The survey revealed that the Pakistani consumers are not only dissatisfied in connection with future investment but also expressing no-confidence on important purchases. Besides this, majority of Pakistanis are under fear and panic of losing employment.

Ipsos has prepared this report statistically on the opinion of over one thousand selected consumers across Pakistan which was carried out between March 18 to March 24, 2021. The report revealed that total average of consumers at international level, who repose confidence on their countries’ economies, is 44.7 percent while this ratio is 36.9 percent in Pakistan.

But when the ratio reviewed in other countries it revealed that total confidence ratio of consumers in China is 71.8 percent while 56.9 percent seen in India.

The survey showed that people are not satisfied regarding making big investment due to non-confidence on country’s economy. Every 8 out of 10 Pakistanis, 82 percent, is not confident about buying a car or home and the same situation was observed in buying of other household things and 81 percent consumers expressed no-confidence in connection with buying household items.

In the same way, 80 percent consumers expressed no-confidence regarding making investment in future. In survey, 4 out of 5 Pakistanis, 79 percent, expressed insecurity of their, their own family and other people’s jobs. Every 3 Pakistanis out of 4, 73 percent, expressed fear of losing employment in next six months. While 27 percent think contrary to it and said that their jobs will be safe in next six months.