WUM finance committee meets

MARDAN: The 9th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee of Women University (WUM) was held here on Thursday.

A press release said the meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmeen. Assistant Director Budget HEC Islamabad Zahooruddin, Deputy Secretary, Finance Department Muhammad Farooq, Additional Registrar Dr. Rakhshinda Sadiq, the chancellor’s nominee Dr Saima Urooj, and others were also present.

The two agenda items included the approval of the minutes of 8th Finance and Planning Committee meeting held on November 19, 2020, and the revised budget estimates for financial year 2021-22.

The committee discussed the revised estimates of the budget for financial year 2021-22 and sent their recommendations to the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.