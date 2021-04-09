Leading business family launches 200-bed hospital in AJK

ISLAMABAD: A leading business family of the country has launched a mega project of 200-bed hospital in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan, along with his family members and notable of the area, laid foundation stone of the hospital in his native village called Bangoin located in Rawalakot district. The foundation stone laying ceremony held on Thursday was attended by the ex-AJK president Sardar Yaqoob Khan.