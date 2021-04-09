Six killed in Shikarpur over Karo-Kari clash

SUKKUR: Six people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in a clash between two groups of the Jatoi clan on the issue of Karo-Kari in Shikarpur on Thursday.

Police sources said firing between Saad Khanani Jatoi and Kamalani Jatoi continued for five hours in the limits of Rustam Police Station of Shikarpur, which created panic and fear in Shikarpur. According to SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz, police shifted the injured to Khanpur, Shikarpur and Lakhi Ghulam Shah hospitals.

He said those killed in the firing were wanted to the police in different cases, adding a search operation has been launched to arrest the accused of both the groups. The dead were identified as Hazoor Bakhas, Raavant Jatoi, Bakhshal, Mulla Kako, Samano and Shahzado. Firing continued between both the groups till the filing of this report.